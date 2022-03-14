IMPD hosts virtual town hall as strategy to address violent crime

Police believe it's a first step in building trust with the community, who they hope will help them prevent and solve crimes with tips.

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders are seeking solutions after a record-breaking year in the number of homicides in Indianapolis, starting with collaborating with the community.

On Monday, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor and Northwest District Commander Lorenzo Lewis will take part in a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. It's one of six that the police department has scheduled across the city.

In the first meeting at the start of the year, Taylor told those who logged in that their mantra every day is asking themselves, "What are we doing to address the violence?"

IMPD said there are several answers to the question, and one is the town hall series, where residents can connect with the officers who patrol their neighborhoods. The first town hall involved the city's southeast patrol district and the second was with the downtown district.

This Monday's town hall was with the northwest patrol district. During the meeting, Chief Taylor and Commander Lewis are expected to share key initiatives for 2022 and answer questions about the community.

Police believe this is a first step in building trust with the community, who they hope will help them prevent and solve crimes with tips.