IMPD: Victim dies after west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead Friday afternoon.
Metro police officers were called to the 3300 block of W. St. Clair Street around 5 p.m. on a report of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition. He died a short time later.
There's no word on suspect(s) or a suspected motive.
If you have information, contact Det. Jose Torres at IMPD Homicide, 317-327-3475 or e-mail Jose.Torres@indy.gov
Tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
