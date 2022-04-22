IMPD: Victim dies after west Indianapolis shooting

It happened around 5 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West St. Clair St.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead Friday afternoon.

Metro police officers were called to the 3300 block of W. St. Clair Street around 5 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition. He died a short time later.

There's no word on suspect(s) or a suspected motive.

If you have information, contact Det. Jose Torres at IMPD Homicide, 317-327-3475 or e-mail Jose.Torres@indy.gov

Tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.