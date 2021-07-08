IMPD: Victim in northwest Indy shooting has died

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot Thursday evening.
One of the victims has died.
It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of West 36th Terrace.
Police haven't released many details but confirm that two people were found "with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s)."
IMPD said one of the victim has died. The second person is said to be in serious condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as new information becomes available.
