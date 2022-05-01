2 shot on north side of Indianapolis, police say

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Horsetail Drive, near West 79th Street and Walnut Drive, police said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on the north side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

IMPD said officers were called to the 7600 block of Horsetail Drive, near West 79th Street and Walnut Drive, just before 6:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

According to police, two people were shot at that location. Both are in stable condition, awake and breathing.