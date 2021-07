Whitlock is described as 5’2", 112 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at the Sheraton Hotel at 31 W. Ohio Street in Indianapolis.

IMPD is asking if anyone knows where she is or spots her, to call 911 immediately. You can also call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).