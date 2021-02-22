Silver Alert issued for missing woman with dementia

According to police, Dunn is approximately 5’3 and 154 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is trying to locate a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia. Bonnie Dunn was last seen around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21 in the 900 block of S. Meridian St. A Silver Alert was issued for Dunn Monday afternoon.

According to police, Dunn is approximately 5’3 and 154 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

She somehow found a spare set of keys to her car and drove away. That care is a 2015 Maroon Ford Escape, Indiana plate number XYC438.