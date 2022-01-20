IMPD trying to locate missing 34-year-old man

Robert "Bobby" Kindley last had contact with his family on Jan. 7.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help finding a missing 34-year-old man.

Robert "Bobby" Kindley last had contact with his family on Jan. 7.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent the area around South Reisner Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.