IMPD homicide detectives to host community meeting Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night, IMPD is hosting a virtual community meeting on homicide investigations. They say they want to help educate people on what happens behind the scenes after a homicide.

The meeting is open to anyone, but IMPD specifically hopes to reach people who have lost someone in a homicide.

The meeting will cover everything from why there might be a delay in the court system to why an arrest hasn't been made yet. There will also be time for people to ask specific questions.

IMPD said this is part of their mission to continue to foster connections with the community.

"I think it's just that we're continuously trying to show the transparency and the dialogue," said Captain Roger Spurgeon, Commander of the Homicide Branch. "We're wanting to build and maintain relationships across the city of Indianapolis, and this is just one more way that we're trying to do that."

The community meeting starts Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Webex meeting links

Join through this link:

https://indy.webex.com/indy/j.php?MTID=mdb078d6dce5ecba4c52452ff8b3fa927