Man taken into custody after SWAT situation at home on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD asked the public to avoid a residential area on Indianapolis' near south side Tuesday morning due to a scene involving a SWAT team.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Schiller Street, just east of South Meridian Street and two blocks north of East Legrande Avenue, late Monday night on a report of shots fired. Officers were told that a man inside a home was firing shots outside a window.

Arriving officers located a man barricading himself inside the home. The SWAT team responded to the area and took over the scene.