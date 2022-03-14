IMPD officers surprise Riley cancer patient

"We think it's safe to say this will be a day our officers & Levi always remember," IMPD wrote on social media.

INDIANAPOLIS — Several IMPD officers put a smile on the face of a Riley kid Saturday.

According to IMPD, Levi has been battling cancer for four years and recently underwent a bone marrow transplant.

After finding out Levi loves the police, IMPD said they knew that had to act and show him their support.

That's when Levi's medical team brought him to the roof of Riley Hospital for Children, where IMPD officers were waiting for him at the parking garage below.

"This incredible little man is one of the most courageous kids we know," IMPD wrote in a social media post. "We think it's safe to say this will be a day our officers & Levi always remember."