It happened around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday near Stop 11 and Arlington.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police said Tuesday the discovery of two bodies in a southeast side home is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

In a press release, IMPD said officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Amarillo Way at around 6:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male and a female "with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound."

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.