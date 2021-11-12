x
IMPD treats hundreds of families with free holiday festivities

IMPD's free breakfast typically serves more than 600 families each year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of families visited with IMPD officers and none other than Jolly Old St. Nicholas on Saturday. 

IMPD's southeast district hosted a breakfast with Santa on Saturday morning. Kids were able to take a photo with Santa, be greeted by Santa's reindeer and they also were given a special toy. As an added bonus, all of this was free of charge.

Parents said this event means so much to local families. 

"It helps the community out, it helps people out here who don't get very much," said William Elver, a parent attending the event. "This gives them the chance to get out and see Santa Claus as a family."

Hundreds of families visited with Santa and members of IMPD on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during IMPD's breakfast with Santa. Kids took pictures with Santa, were greeted by reindeer and were given a gift.

"It keeps magic alive. It keeps magic alive and it keeps the excitement and wonder alive," said Shey Xahnnbooker, another parent attending the event. "I like how it's here at the police station. It shows a lot of community effort and impact."

IMPD's free breakfast typically serves more than 600 families each year. Because of the pandemic, this year's event was a walk-through style to-go breakfast. 

Thanks to all who came out on this blustery day. Santa and all his helpers had a great morning.

