IMPD: Shot fired during a disturbance investigation on Villa Avenue

Police said a civilian was injured and an officer was apparently bitten by a dog.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating after an incident late Tuesday left two people injured, including an officer.

According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Villa Avenue, near Southeastern & State, just before midnight.

Police haven't shared many details but told 13News an officer fired a shot during the incident.

A civilian was hurt but details about the injury weren't shared in a police briefing. The civilian was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The spokesperson said an officer suffered apparent dog bite injuries and was treated at the scene.

While the investigation is ongoing, IMPD said there was "no known threat to the community."

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional details become available.

What other people are reading: