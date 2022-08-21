IMPD officer injured in February shooting gives update on recovery, faith

This is the first time we are hearing Officer Mangan speak since he was shot in the line of duty on Feb. 27.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD's Chief Communications Officer Alexa Greenberg sat down with IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan and his wife, Emory, to check in with them and see how they are doing. It's the first time we're hearing from Mangan since he was shot in the line of duty in Fountain Square on Feb. 27.

Mangan was critically injured in the shooting. According to IMPD, the gunshot caused significant damage to Mangan's laryngeal cartilage — commonly known as the "Adam's apple" — and voice box. At the time, IMPD said his injury could have made him unable to speak, swallow, or breathe normally again.

Mangan was released from the hospital on March 11. Since then he's slowly been regaining his strength and his voice.

In the interview he opened up about his health, faith and the incident that he and Emory say has changed their lives forever.

"Health-wise, [I'm] doing so much better than doctors even thought and each time we go and see them, we're reminded or when we have people with IMPD's teams, like mental health unit or others visit, they remind us how much change has occurred - how much improvement there is," Mangan said.

The past six months have been trying, he said.

"It hasn't been easy. The load has seemed very heavy at times but being able to have faith and have that load be lightened is, I believe, the only way that it is possible to make it through. Not only make it through, but grow stronger through it," he said.

Along the way, he's had his wife by his side.

"She was there for me every day and I wouldn't change that for anything. We've known a deeper love and known God's love more through all of the letters and phone calls and people stopping by," Mangan said.

The couple has received support from people across the country, sending letters to show their support.

"Just to read the kind words of people we don't even know and how they're praying for us and thinking of us, that support and encouragement was so uplifting," Emory said.

She said on their most challenging day, being able to end it with words of encouragement made a huge difference.

"We were still reeling with what had happened and grappling with the changes, not knowing what the future would hold in terms of Tommy's health and so to have that encouragement and those words was so meaningful," Emory said.

During his recovery, he said he's been thinking about the officers at IMPD who have offered him overwhelming support during this time.

"Every day when you put on your vest, you put your belt on, your holster, and are ready to take on the challenges of each day, you're not alone, you also have a community that is backing you up. Also, allow each other to bear your burdens and open up to them because I've learned by doing that that it all is worth it," Mangan said.

His road to recovery is far from over. This September, Mangan will undergo another surgery to revise the scar on his neck. He'll also continue his daily physical therapy and speech exercises.

"One day at a time," Mangan said, "being faithful in that and seeing how that healing goes. Getting back behind the wheel and letting us see what we're called to do and where we can be used best."