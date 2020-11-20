IMPD: Pedestrian in critical condition after crash involving police pursuit

It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday on North Meridian Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police say a vehicle pursuit ended with a crash that injured two people early Thursday evening, one of them critically.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Meridian Street.

IMPD said a police pursuit began as officers investigated a report of a burglary in progress on Groff Avenue.

When the chase got to 29th and Meridian Streets, the suspect car collided with another vehicle and also struck pedestrian.