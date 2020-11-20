IMPD: Pedestrian in critical condition after crash involving police pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police say a vehicle pursuit ended with a crash that injured two people early Thursday evening, one of them critically.
It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Meridian Street.
IMPD said a police pursuit began as officers investigated a report of a burglary in progress on Groff Avenue.
When the chase got to 29th and Meridian Streets, the suspect car collided with another vehicle and also struck pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car that was hit by the suspect is in stable condition at a hospital. No one else was injured.
Police took two people into custody but a third person fled. A search is underway.