INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a late January hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian.
On Monday, Jan. 27, officers responded to the 4400 block of North Shadeland Avenue, just south of East 46th Street, for a report of an injured person. Police located a man who had been hit by a car. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
IMPD hit-and-run detectives began an investigation and identified a suspect vehicle, which is described as a white 2010-15 Kia Optima. Police said the car would have damage to the front driver's side bumper/headlight/fender area.
Detectives also obtained a photo of a potential suspect and are asking for the community's help in identifying that person.
Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle involved is asked to contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.