The incident happened Monday, Jan. 27 in the 4400 block of North Shadeland Avenue, just south of East 46th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a late January hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian.

On Monday, Jan. 27, officers responded to the 4400 block of North Shadeland Avenue, just south of East 46th Street, for a report of an injured person. Police located a man who had been hit by a car. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

IMPD hit-and-run detectives began an investigation and identified a suspect vehicle, which is described as a white 2010-15 Kia Optima. Police said the car would have damage to the front driver's side bumper/headlight/fender area.

Detectives also obtained a photo of a potential suspect and are asking for the community's help in identifying that person.