IMPD seeks public's help identifying persons of interest in Broad Ripple shooting

IMPD officers found a woman shot in the area of Westfield Boulevard and Guilford Avenue on Saturday, March 5.
Credit: IMPD
IMPD is asking to the public's help identifying two persons of interest in their investigation into a shooting on Indianapolis' north side on March 5, 2022.

On Saturday, March 5, IMPD officers were in the area of Westfield Boulevard and Guilford Avenue in Broad Ripple on routine patrol when they heard several shots fired. They found a woman who had been shot and provided aid. The woman was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Credit: IMPD
IMPD aggravated assault detectives want to speak with two men they call persons of interest as part of their investigation. Detectives believe the men may have information about what led up to the shooting. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Keith Ortega with the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475 or email Keith.Ortega@indy.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

