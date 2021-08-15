IMPD seeks missing woman not familiar with her surroundings

Detectives are looking for 26-year-old Katja Lambert. She was last seen wearing a black/white jacket, blue pants, and carrying a purple backpack.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 26-year-old woman.

Missing persons detectives are looking for Katja Lambert, who was last seen in the area of 5500 Scarlet Drive, near W. 34th Street and Moller Road. Detectives say Lambert "is believed to have a diminished mental capacity and is not familiar with her neighborhood."

Lambert is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 109 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black/white jacket, blue pants, and carrying a purple backpack.