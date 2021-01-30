IMPD seeks help locating missing woman

Sarah Spurr was last seen in the area of 6754 Cordova Drive on the far southwest side of Indianapolis Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD missing persons detectives are seeking the public's help locating 39-year-old Sara Marie Spurr, who was last seen Thursday.

Police say she may possibly try to harm herself.

She is described as a white female, 6' tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.