IMPD seeks help locating missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD missing persons detectives are seeking the public's help locating 39-year-old Sara Marie Spurr, who was last seen Thursday.
Ms. Spurr was last seen in the area of 6754 Cordova Drive on the far southwest side of Indianapolis.
Police say she may possibly try to harm herself.
She is described as a white female, 6' tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a dark grey zip-up jacket, black sweat pants and greyish-blue Sperry shoes. She also has tattoos on both her right arm and her right leg.
If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS), or call 911.