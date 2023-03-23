IMPD seeks missing 14-year-old Jacob Blackford

Jacob Blackford, 14, was last seen March 21, 2023 in the 5200 block of East Southern Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public’s help locating 14-year-old Jacob Blackford.

Blackford is described as 5’6", 110 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in the 5200 block of East Southern Avenue, wearing a white long-sleeve Adidas shirt, dark sweatpants, and red / white shoes.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, email missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

You can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.