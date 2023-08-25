IMPD asking for help locating 59-year-old man missing since Aug. 19

James Hiner was last seen Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in the 3200 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are seeking the public's help locating 59-year-old James Hiner.

Hiner is described as being 5’9", 180 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in the 3200 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue.

He is believed to be in danger and in need of medical services.



If located, please dial 911 immediately.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.