Missing 10-year-old Brayan Zelaya found safe, IMPD confirms

Brayan Zelaya was last seen in the 8600 block of Montery Road, near 42nd Street and North Post Road, and reportedly ran away from school.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a missing 10-year-old boy from the city's northeast side has been safely located.

On Wednesday, IMPD updated its Facebook post and said, "Detectives would like to thank the community for their assistance. The child has been safely located."

Police said Brayan Zelaya was last seen Tuesday, May 16 at Charles Warren Fairbanks Elementary School in the 8600 block of Montery Road, near 42nd Street and North Post Road.

According to police, Zelaya ran away from school and has been seen since.

13News has reached out to Indianapolis Public Schools for a statement and is awaiting a response.

What's the difference between an Amber and Silver Alert?

While police have not officially issued a silver alert or AMBER alert for Zelaya, there are a few things that have to kick into place before that happens.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger.

Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.