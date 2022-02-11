IMPD searching for teen last seen at Warren Central High School

Hallie Powell was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help in locating missing teenager.

According to IMPD, 16-year-old Hallie Powell was last seen Friday around 3:30 p.m. at Warren Central High School.

Powell is described as a 5-foot, 8-inch tall male, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black beanie hat and black sweatpants with red and white shoes.

Police say Powell also has autism.

Anyone with information about Hallie Powell's whereabouts is urged to call 911, call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS. Information can also be emailed to missingpersonstips@indy.gov.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.