IMPD searching for stolen car, may have 6-month-old child inside

IMPD tweeted Monday night that officers are searching for a white Ford Fusion with a temporary license plate number R229474.
Credit: IMPD
IMPD tweeted a photo of a stolen Ford Fusion that may have a 6-month-old child inside.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a stolen vehicle that may have a 6-month-old child inside.

IMPD tweeted Monday night that officers are searching for a white Ford Fusion with a temporary license plate number R229474. It is possible, police said, that a 6-month-old baby may have been inside the car when it was stolen.

The vehicle was stolen in the area of East Michigan Street and Woodruff Place Middle Drive on the near east side of Indianapolis.

No further details have been shared by police at this time. If you spot the vehicle, call 911 immediately.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information is confirmed.

