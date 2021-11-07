IMPD searching for woman last seen early Sunday near downtown

Police say 23-year-old Madison Riley was last seen in the area of Massachusetts and Park avenues near downtown.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD missing persons detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen near Massachusetts Avenue.

Police describe 23-year-old Madison Riley as 5’2" tall, weighing 95 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen early Sunday in the area of 700 Massachusetts Avenue wearing a burgundy zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Vans shoes.

If you see her, please call 911 immediately.