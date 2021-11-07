x
IMPD searching for woman last seen early Sunday near downtown

Police say 23-year-old Madison Riley was last seen in the area of Massachusetts and Park avenues near downtown.
Credit: IMPD
IMPD is looking for 23-year-old Madison Riley who was last seen on Massachusetts Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD missing persons detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen near Massachusetts Avenue.

Police describe 23-year-old Madison Riley as 5’2" tall, weighing 95 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen early Sunday in the area of 700 Massachusetts Avenue wearing a burgundy zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Vans shoes.

If you see her, please call 911 immediately.

If you have information about her, you can also call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

