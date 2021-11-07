IMPD searching for missing man on east side

Police say 64-year-old Mack Jake has been diagnosed with dementia, seizures and memory loss.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing Sunday morning on Indy's east side.

Jake is described as 5’11" tall, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday morning in the area of 3100 East Washington Street near Rural Street. He was wearing a white fedora hat, a long gray trench coat and white and brown striped shirt with light brown pants and brown shoes.