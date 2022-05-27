IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis sisters

Police said Lauryn Elizabeth Nelson and her sister, Xyla Samuel, were last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home with her little sister.

IMPD said Lauryn Elizabeth Nelson and her sister, Xyla Samuel, were last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at their home in the 1500 block of Nelson Avenue on the near south side of Indianapolis.

Nelson is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Samuel is five feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe the girls are together and could be in extreme danger.

Anyone who locates the sisters are asked to call 911 immediately.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.