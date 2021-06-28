IMPD searching for missing 69-year-old woman

Teresa Person was last seen the morning of June 28 at her home on Hillsboro Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help finding a missing 69-year-old woman.

Teresa Person was last seen the morning of June 28 at her home on Hillsboro Drive, which is near 30th and Moller Road on the west side of Indianapolis.

Person is described as 5’4", 110 pounds, gray hair with a black wig, and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black jacket, blue scrubs style pants and black/pink colored Jordan shoes.