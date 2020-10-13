IMPD searching for missing 53-year-old man

Police said the man may be in need of medical care.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 53-year-old man who may be in need of medical care.

Timmy Casteal is missing from 2714 E. 27th St. He was last seen on the afternoon of Oct. 11. Casteal is 6'1" and weighs 210 pounds. A photo shared by police shows he has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said Casteal has not had his medication in three days. Without it, his family said he may have seizures and pass out.