IMPD searching for missing 32-year-old man

Charles Lewis was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the 7600 block of Bancaster Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing from the northwest side of the city.

According to IMPD, 32-year-old Charles Lewis was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the 7600 block of Bancaster Drive. He also may have been seen at the Shell gas station in the 7100 block of Michigan Road.

Lewis was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black on the shoulders, torn and faded jeans, and white and red Fila shoes.

If you see Charles Lewis, call 911 immediately. If you have information about his location, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.