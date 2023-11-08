IMPD searching for missing 23-year-old woman

Mya-Money Posey, 23, was last seen June 22 in the 6400 block of Avacado Drive, near Banta Road and Belmont Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking the public's help locating a missing 23-year-old woman.

Mya-Money Posey was last seen Thursday, June 22 in the 6400 block of Avacado Drive, near Banta Road and Belmont Avenue. She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Posey is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information on Posey's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.