IMPD searching for missing 12-year-old boy last seen on Indy's near northwest side

Aiden Alexander Paulino-Benito was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of North Centennial Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old boy last seen Wednesday morning on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

Police said Aiden Alexander Paulino-Benito was last seen around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27 in the 2400 block of North Centennial Street, near the intersection of Lafayette Road and West Kessler Boulevard North Drive.

Paulino-Benito is autistic and verbal, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat with yellow and blue on the back, gray sweatpants, and red/gray Indiana University Hoosier sandals.

Anyone with information on the Paulino-Benito's whereabouts should call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.