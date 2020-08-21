Silver Alert declared for Danville man with dementia missing from Community Hospital South

Frank Grimes is and 84-year-old from Danville. He is not familiar with the area.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old man. IMPD had issued a missing person alert for him around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Franklin Grimes was with his wife at Community South Hospital around 10 a.m. Friday. He suffers from dementia. He was last seen driving a 2006 Silver Dodge Caravan, with handicapped plate D429DD.

Grimes lives in Danville and is not familiar with the area. He is described as a white male who is 5'10" and weighs 206 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a burgundy short-sleeved T-shirt, and blue jeans.