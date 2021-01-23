IMPD searching for man with autism missing from southeast side

Jesus Correa was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are asking the public's help in finding a 22-year-old man last seen Friday night on near southeast side of Indianapolis.

Police describe Jesus Correa as 5’6” tall, weighing 145 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 241 Villa Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans and royal blue tennis shoes. He left his winter coat behind and it is unknown if he is wearing a hat.

Jesus has autism and does not know how to get out of the cold.



If you have information about him, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).