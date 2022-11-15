IMPD searching for man missing from downtown Indianapolis

David Shaff was last seen driving near Michigan and East streets on the northeast side of downtown Tuesday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was last seen near downtown Indianapolis.

David A. Shaff, 70, was last seen driving his white 2014 Buick Verano in the 500 block of Lockerbie Circle South Tuesday evening. That location is in the area of Michigan and East streets, just east of The Rathskeller. Shaff's car has an Indiana license plate number 424AVH.

Police say Shaff may be in need of medical attention.

He is described as a 6-foot, 6-inch white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a dark blue jacket and a gray cap when he was last seen.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911 immediately. If you have information about Shaff or his whereabouts, call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.