IMPD searching for man missing from northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help finding a 31-year-old man.

Grant Davis was last seen Sunday night in the 9700 block of Oakhaven Court. That's on the northeast side near 82nd Street and Fall Creek Road.

Davis is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 254 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be in a 2010 black Nissan Maxima with Indiana license plate 552TES.

Police said Davis could be in the McCordsville or Whitestown area. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.