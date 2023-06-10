UPDATE: IMPD says missing Indianapolis boy found safe

Kayden Davis was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of North Alton Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Moments after reaching out for help locating a missing Indianapolis boy, police say the child has been found safe.

IMPD sent an alert about 7-year-old Kayden Davis at 12:12 a.m. Saturday. Within 20 minutes, police updated the alert to say Davis was located and is safe.

Davis was reported missing from the 2000 block of North Alton Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday. He was reported safe about four-and-a-half hours later.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.