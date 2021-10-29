IMPD searching for 10-year-old missing from Indianapolis park

Jody Price was last seen Friday near Rhodius Park on the near southwest side.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl.

Police say Jody Price was last seen at Rhodius Park on the near southwest side of Indianapolis. The park is located off South Belmont Avenue, just south of Interstate 70. It is next to William Penn School 49.

Price is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has black and red hair in braids and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with writing on it, black baseball shorts and multi-colored Crocs.