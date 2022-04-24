IMPD searching for man missing from far east side

Andrew Holt was last seen on Friday, April 22, 2022 in the area of 30th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking for help locating a man who went missing on the far east side earlier this weekend.

Andrew Holt is described as a 52-year old Black male with no hair and brown eyes. He is 6’1" tall and weight 175 pounds.

He was last seen on Friday, April 22, 2022 in the area of 10500 Moqui Court near 30th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

If you see him, please call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.