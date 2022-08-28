IMPD searches for missing man last seen near Speedrome

Earnest Green was last seen near the Indianapolis Speedrome on South Kitley Avenue on Saturday night, Aug. 27.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD missing persons detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a 73-year-old man who went missing Saturday night on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Earnest Green was last seen in the area of the Speedrome at 800 South Kitley Avenue.

Police describe Green as 5’7" tall, weighing 163 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He was driving a blue 2013 Chevy Silverado with a silver toolbox bearing Indiana plate MB2267.

Green was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and a black and yellow military hat.



If you see him or know where he might be located, call 911 or the IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.