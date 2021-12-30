IMPD reminds residents not to fire weapons into air during New Year's celebrations

"This dangerous and illegal action can cause serious or fatal injury and lead to possible arrest and prosecution," the department said.

INDIANAPOLIS — With the start of 2022 rapidly approaching, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has issued a reminder to residents with the goal of avoiding accidental injuries during New Year's celebrations.

IMPD warned residents on Thursday of the dangers associated with firing a weapon into the air, stating, "This dangerous and illegal action can cause serious or fatal injury and lead to possible arrest and prosecution."

The traditionally responds to several calls for shots fired on New Year's Eve, and noted that bullets fired into the air can fall at a rate capable of penetrating skin and the human skull.

Someone arrested for firing a weapon could face a charge of Criminal Recklessness, a level 6 felony which is punishable by up to two and a half years in jail and a potential fine of up to $10,000, IMPD said.