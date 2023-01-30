IMPD to host recruitment event for members of Sikh community

IMPD has three Sikh officers on staff, and they're looking to recruit more so the department looks like the community it serves.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD will hold a recruiting event Sunday for the more than 50,000 people who identify as members of the Sikh community in and around Indianapolis.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor discussed IMPD's inclusive recruitment efforts with Sikh members of Gurdwara Gur Nanak Darbar on Monday ahead of Sunday's event.

"We are excited to welcome the Mayor and IMPD back to Gurdwara Gur Nanak Darbar as they look to fill the ranks in the department. This Sunday, hundreds of our members will be on-hand to learn about the department and will be able to apply on the spot to a career in law enforcement," said Avtar Bassi, secretary of Gurdwara Gur Nanak Darbar.

During the visit, Hogsett and Taylor highlighted the department's current policies and procedures, including a uniform and grooming policy with an allowance for faith practices.

Taylor and Hogsett said IMPD has three Sikh officers on staff, and they're looking to recruit more so the department looks like the community it serves.

Amritbal Singh is one of the three Sikh IMPD officers. He encouraged others to join the police force to be a catalyst for change.

"If you want to make a difference, you have to be a part of the change, right? If you become a police officer, you'll have lots of opportunities to make a difference every day, every night, whenever you go to a call, you can make a difference in the community," Singh said.

Taylor and the IMPD Recruiting Unit will be at Gurdwara Gur Nanak Darbar on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 11:30 a.m. The address of the temple is 425 S. High School Road.

The chief and recruiting unit plan to discuss IMPD's application process, benefits, and opportunities with temple members.

"We want to make IMPD as diverse as possible and we believe Sunday's event with members of Gurdwara Gur Nanak Darbar will go a long way in doing that," said IMPD Chief Taylor.