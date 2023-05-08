IMPD recovers $300,000 worth of stolen gaming cards

IMPD said it expects charges to be filed with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office in the near future.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said Tuesday that $300,000 worth of gaming cards stolen at Gen Con were located and recovered.

A release said New York State Police assisted in confiscating the cards and they are in the process of being returned to Indianapolis as evidence.

IMPD said it expects charges to be filed with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office in the near future.

In a previous post on social media, the department said detectives have been in contact with the attorneys for two persons of interest.

According to IMPD, the two persons of interest in the theft acquired a pallet jack and removed one pallet of "Magic: The Gathering" gaming cards. The theft allegedly occurred on Aug. 1, 2023, before the opening of the day's events at Gen Con at the Indiana Convention Center when vendors were setting up displays.

The men allegedly took the gaming cards to an unknown location.