Indianapolis police searching for man missing from northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for a man who has been reported missing from the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Jerry Tucker, 71, was last seen near the Walmart store at West 86th Street and North Michigan Road, IMPD said in a release. Tucker is described as a six-foot tall, 196-pound Black male with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a plain black hat, black jacket and blue jeans.

He was last seen around 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and police say he might need medical attention.

Police ask anyone who locates Tucker call 911 immediately. If you have information about his whereabouts, call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.