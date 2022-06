Police said the officer was awake and talking while being transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD motorcycle officer was involved in a crash Monday afternoon on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of East 45th Street and North Shadeland Avenue.

Police said the officer was awake and talking when they were transported to Eskenazi Hospital.