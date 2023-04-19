x
IMPD: Police cameras led to arrest of teen in downtown Indianapolis

A 15-year-old was allegedly found carrying a rifle in downtown Indianapolis last Saturday night.
Credit: IMPD
IMPD released this photo of a rifle and magazine that were found under a vehicle near a 15-year-old who was arrested. rifle was located under a vehicle near the juvenile.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said police cameras led to the arrest of a teen suspected of carrying a rifle near downtown Saturday night.

On April 15, IMPD officers said they responded to a disturbance call involving multiple juveniles near South Illinois and West Maryland streets, near Harry & Izzy's and Circle Center Mall.

It was also reported that one juvenile involved had a rifle.  

As officers approached the area, they claim a 15-year-old male first walked, and then ran, away from the officers.

IMPD said this was also seen by officers watching on a police camera, who then provided officers with updated information about the teen’s location. 

The teen suspect was found in between vehicles in a parking garage and was detained without further incident, according to IMPD. Police did not specify what kind of rifle the teen allegedly had at the time of his arrest.

A rifle magazine that fit the rifle was also allegedly found in the teen's possession, along with substance police suspected was marijuana.

The 15-year-old was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

