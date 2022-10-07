IMPD: Person stabbed during attempted robbery at Greyhound bus station downtown

Police responded to a report of a person stabbed shortly before 3 a.m. Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed during an attempted robbery in downtown Indianapolis early Friday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded to he Greyhound bus station in the 300 block of South Illinois Street, near West South Street, for a report of a person stabbed.

There they located a victim who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital and last listed in stable condition, police said.

Officers determined the stabbing took place during an attempted robbery, but have not shared any additional information on the incident, including any suspect information.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.