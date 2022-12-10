IMPD: 1 injured in rollover crash on Indy's far east side

Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and North Post Road shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was seriously injured in a single-car, rollover crash on Indianapolis' far east side Wednesday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Washington Street and North Post Road shortly after 3 a.m.

A car traveling northbound on Post Road hit a shed before the intersection, flipping several times near a business before coming to a stop, police said.

IMPD said the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with a head injury and was last listed in stable condition.

An investigation into the crash is underway. Speed was likely a factor in the crash, and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor, police said.