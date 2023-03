Officers responded to the 300 block of South Sherman Drive, north of English Avenue, shortly before 6:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was hit by a car and critically injured on Indianapolis' east side early Tuesday, IMPD said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of South Sherman Drive, near East Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive, shortly before 6:30 a.m. for a report of a person hit.

There they located a victim who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.