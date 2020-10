It happened around 2:00 Friday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is conducting a death investigation on the east side.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Ashland Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. Friday on a report of gunshots in the area.

A neighbor found a man down in his yard and medics pronounced him dead.

Now police are working to determine whether he collapsed while running to avoid getting shot, or was actually hit by gunfire.